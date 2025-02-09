Google’s Super Bowl Ad Shows Off Its Gemini AI—Except It’s Wrong

The Super Bowl may be centered around football, but for most people, the excitement lies in everything that surrounds the actual game—from the halftime show to the commercials. The latter of which has become somewhat watered down as of late with the excitement not as high as it used to be due to these companies sharing the ads in the weeks leading up to the event.

However, when companies do that, there is one advantage: correcting a mistake. That’s what Google just did after sharing its ad focused on its artificial intelligence program, Gemini. The Wisconsin-focused spot showed a farmer using the tool to write a product description, mentioning that gouda cheese comprises 50 to 60 percent of global cheese consumption.

To be honest, that number seems high. I would’ve guessed mozzarella or cheddar to have the majority, but would I have ever thought to double-check it? No. But we know how the public works and someone fact-checked that number and told Google that gouda is NOT that popular.

A blogger reached out to Google on social media and explained that the stat was “unequivocally false,” pointing out that Gemini did not provide a source for that number. The exchange on X saw Google’s Jerry Dischler respond and even defend the statistic, explaining that Gemini scours websites to determine its response, “multiple sites across the web include the 50 to 60 percent stat.”

While Dischler defended Gemini, Google did end up correcting the ad. It removed the statistic altogether after speaking to the cheesemonger featured in the ad, who suggested it would be better without the gouda number, according to the BBC. Now the commercial is error-free.

I posed the question to another AI interface, Perplexity, which didn’t provide numbers like Gemini but touted mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan as being the most prominent cheeses across the world.

Sorry gouda, you’re still great!