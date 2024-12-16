‘Googly Eye Bandit’ Is Delighting Oregon Residents, But the Government Is Pissed

A vile vigilante is on the loose in Bend, Oregon. This disturbing, extremely messed up individual has been vandalizing public art sculptures. This demented individual has been defacing public art with a giant set of googly eyes, making these often-drab bronze-colored statues silly and whimsical — the sick fuck.

The “Googly Eye Bandit” has been sticking an oversized set of googly eyes onto public art sculptures along the city’s Roundabout Art Route, a series of roundabouts throughout the city. In these roundabouts are large sculptures that drivers can admire from all directions as they circle endlessly through intersections over and over again, truly appreciating the art until they decide to turn off of the roundabout or rear-end another car.

There are 27 sculptures at 27 different roundabouts, several of which have been struck by the Googly-Eye Bandit. A sculpture of a family of deer, titled “Big Ears” by artist Joe Halko, installed in 2001was defaced with a giant set of googly eyes, giving the deer family the sense that they were perhaps the most surprised a deer has ever been at the sight of an oncoming car. Another sculpture, titled “Phoenix Rising” by Frank Boyden, which depicts a giant red bird blazing through the skies, now looks like it’s on an uncontrollable downward spiral that it cannot pull up from and its fate is slowly dawning on it.

A lot of residents find it funny and cute, but the city begs to differ. These giant stick-on googly eyes can cause damage if they are not removed properly since the adhesive on the back of the googly eyes can peel off paint, wax, and other protective coatings on the metal that makes up the sculptures, leaving the steel beneath exposed to the elements and leaving it wide open for rust to take over. The city says the cost to remove the googly eyes so far is in the range of $1,500.

The “giving inanimate objects a sense of whimsical humanity” trend is not unique to Bend, Oregon. Earlier in 2024, someone put a similar set of giant googly eyes on city trains in Boston.