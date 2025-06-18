Shoot Your Action Shots in 5.3K and Pocket $100 With This GoPro Deal

Regardless of whether you own one, you’ve almost certainly seen footage from a GoPro. That wild motorcycle highway stunt gone wrong? Probably a GoPro. Somebody base jumping off a ridge and into, I don’t know, a pickle barrel full of lime Jell-O? Bet they shot it on a GoPro. Even just a bunch of hairy hikes on dangerous trails I’ve seen were shot on GoPros.

The Hero13 is the latest iteration in GoPro’s long line of Hero action cameras, having launched just last September. This deal isn’t the absolute cheapest I’ve seen, but it is pretty damn close.

Videos by VICE

Close enough that if you’re in the market for one, you should just pull the trigger on it for $330, because you’re not likely to get one cheaper than that until the winter holidays.

still the default action cam

High definition or a high frame rate? Today still, on many devices you’re forced into choosing one or the other. The Hero13 can shoot 5.3K at 60 frames per second. Now 60fps isn’t bad, but you can also shoot 4K at 120fps, 2.7K at 240fps, or 1080p at 240fps if you want even faster.

Or maybe slower? Would you like to shoot reeeeaaallll slow-motion video? Go-Pro calls it Burst Slo-Mo, where you can get a 15-second burst of higher frame rate at certain resolutions.

For slowly down seriously fast-moving shots, you can step the resolution down to 720p and get 400fps or 900p at 360fps. If you want to stick at 5.3K resolution, you can get a five-second slow-mo burst at 120fps.

Wrapped up in a tough-as-nails case, the Hero13 is dust-proof and waterproof to 33 feet. That’s why you keep seeing these things held underwater, strapped to the fronts of motorcycles and dune buggies, and dangling off people parachuting out of planes.