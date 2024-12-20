Gordon Ramsay Makes His ‘Roblox’ Debut With ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, Sadly Isn’t a 17+ Experience

Well, in another day of “things I never expected to see,” there is now an official Hell’s Kitchen experience on Roblox. Robloxian Gordon Ramsay is going to haunt my nightmares for the next few months, but I had to jump in to see what it was all about. Sadly, since it’s a Minimal Maturity experience, I never once got sworn at, even if I was doing awful.

I Need Robloxian Gordon Ramsay to Call Me an Idiot Sandwich in ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Right Now

A head-to-head multiplayer experience set in Hell’s Kitchen? This could genuinely be interesting. The chance to try and impress Gordon Ramsay, even in digital form, is something we could have only ever dreamed of. While there have been a few other Hell’s Kitchen video games, this could easily be a step above the rest. They weren’t exactly great by any means.

Videos by VICE

It’s also just a very funny thought to have a digital Gordon Ramsay in Roblox. So, I did what I must and signed in to try this one out. Plenty of players were hanging out in the lobby, surrounded by purchasable UGC. With items ranging from a Chef’s Hat with Knives in it, to wild Flame Hair, the customization options were endless and decently priced. But I wasn’t here to buy kitsch, I was here to get into the kitchen.

After a total of 8 players stepped into the Circle at the edge of the lobby, we were transported into a rough interpretation of the Social Room from the titular show. We only had a brief moment of respite before we had to start cooking to try and impress the “live audience,” which was nothing more than NPCs.

A fully voiced Gordon Ramsay introduced himself, our teams, and what we’d be creating during the pre-show round. The first dish? The classic All-American Hamburger. Something that I know all too well. And let’s just say, even on my first time playing? The competition wasn’t extremely stiff.

Screenshot: Shaun CIchacki

Of Course There Is a Lamb Sauce Mini-Game

I whipped together a Hamburger, grabbing items out of the pantry and fridge before preparing them. In the same style as a Cooking Mama mini-game, I had to chop different food items up, gather them, and start cooking. It’s your standard Roblox affair, but it offers at least a little bit of gameplay to separate a lot of running around.

Much like the show it’s based on, the lowest-scoring player was sent home. Unlike the show, however, we had several players disconnect during the first round. This led to Robloxian Gordon Ramsay shuffling the teams to make things a little more fair. But before we could start to cook again, it was time to search for the coveted Lamb Sauce. The meme to end all memes. It’s a free-for-all on this end, scouring the Social Room to try and discover the randomized location of the sauce.

Someone on my team found it, securing some additional XP in the process. It was time to once again prep and serve, with more detailed dishes coming through during the quick 3-minute round. Our team took home the win, and I left with my head held high. Unfortunately, Gordon is still very nice in Roblox, even if he’s angry. But it’s a goofy and fun little experience that is great for players of all ages.

Sure, Gordon isn’t going to call me an “Idiot Sandwich” here, but that’s alright, I guess. As far as licensed experiences on the platform go, it’s one of the strangest for sure, but one of the most surprisingly fun ones around. It’s still just a goofy experience, but it’s a good time-waster if nothing else.