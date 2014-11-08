Gorgon City Just Dropped A New Music Video And It’s Amazing

One of several prized gems in Gorgon City’s Sirens is “Go All Night” featuring none other than Jennifer Hudson, who also stars in the video, released late today.

As the duo told us last month, the tune was co-written with Kiesza and despite being a perfect fit, Hudson’s vocal was only a last minute addition. Amid some sick acid house grooves, it’s Hudson who steals the show with a true diva performance.

“Go All Night” transports us to a warehouse rave circa 1994, chock full of breakdancers, vogue crews, bucket hats and J.Hud herself front and center, channeling Crystal Waters, Martha Wash and the spirits of Chicago house past. In house (and Gorgon City) we trust.