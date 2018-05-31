Gorillaz Confirm New Album ‘The Now Now,’ Share New Song, “Humility”

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s guest-welcoming cartoon band Gorillaz have finally confirmed details of a new studio album. The Now Now is out June 29 on Parlophone, and the announcement comes with the release of a new single in “Humility,” which features jazz and soul legend George Benson.

The LP was recorded at Studio 13 in London, and it was produced by Gorillaz alongside James Ford and Remi Kabaka. There are far fewer guest stars this time around—Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle appear on a song called “Hollywood,” but other than that, Benson seems to be the only other feature.

Watch the sunny video for “Humility” at the top of the page. Jack Black is in it!

The Now Now:

1. Humility [ft. George Benson]

2. Tranz

3. Hollywood [ft. Snoop Dogg and Jamie Principle]

4. Kansas

5. Sorcererz

6. Idaho

7. Lake Zurich

8. Magic City

9. Fire Flies

10. One Percent

11. Souk Eye

