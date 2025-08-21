Gorillaz Fortnite Skins Release Date & Prices Leaked

A new leak has revealed that Gorillaz Fortnite skins are coming to the battle royale soon. The crossover will feature cosmetics of Murdoc, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel. Here is when you can purchase the Gorillaz x Fortnite cosmetics and how much they will cost.

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

The Fortnite Festival Season 10 artist has been revealed to be the Gorillaz after the announcement was leaked by dataminers on social media.

Videos by VICE

Infamous leaker ‘ShiinaBR’ revealed the upcoming cosmetics in an August 20 post on X. The insider also confirmed that the new Gorillaz skins would be released in the Battle Royale in just a few days from now.

The Gorillaz Fortnite skins release date is set for Tuesday, August 26, 2025. Oddly, it seems that Fortnite Festival Season 10 will handle its featured artist differently from previous ones.

Even though the Gorillaz are a band, leaks claim that Epic Games is going to split them up. Yeah, you read that right. According to dataminers, Murdoc and Russel will be a part of the Music Pass on their own.

Screenshot: X @HypeX

For some reason, 2-D and Noodle will instead be featured as separate skins in the Fortnite shop.

As you can imagine, many players were not happy with this decision. It’s basically forcing fans of the band to pay twice. Plus, we recently had Metallica as the Fortnite Festival Season 4 artist, and all five band members were technically unlockable in the Music Pass.

Regardless, below we will break down how much you can expect to spend if you want the new Gorillaz x Fortnite cosmetics.

Gorillaz Skin Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @FortniteFNLK

According to leaks, there will be four Gorillaz skins in total. So far, alternate styles haven’t been confirmed. As mentioned above, it appears that the new cosmetics are going to be split into two bundles.

To save you the confusion, we listed what you can expect to pay for each Gorillaz Fortnite skin below:

Murdoc, Russel Hobbs (Music Battle Pass) – 1,400 V-Bucks

Murdoc Bass Instrument (Included in Music Battle Pass)

Russel Drums Instrument (Included in Music Battle Pass)

2-D Skin (Fortnite Shop) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Noodle (Fortnite Shop) – 1,500 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @Fecooo_

So yeah, as you can see, this isn’t the greatest pricing scheme if you want to collect all four members of the Gorillaz. Considering that past groups were included in the Music Pass, this one stings a little. It should be pointed out that Epic Games could create a discounted bundle that includes 2-D and Noodle together.

As for when the Gorillaz x Fortnite Festival Season 10 goes live, it will likely be added to the game at 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET on August 26, 2025, based on previous update times. So if you are looking to get a head start on grinding out your Music Pass, you will need to get up early!