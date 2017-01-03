New Gorillaz Mixtape Celebrates Female Electronic Musicians

Mix artwork courtesy of the artist

Gorillaz member Noodle today shared a new eclectic mix exclusively featuring work by women artists, with material spanning the last 50 years. For the 30-minute selection, the cartoon artist ties together tracks from Hyperdub affiliate Fatima Al Qadiri, American electronic music pioneer Laurie Anderson, Canadian art pop musician Grimes, and more.

“In search of new sounds and new inspiration, I found these kick-ass women who in their own individual ways are true pioneers in the writing, production, and creation of MUSIC,” she said in a note accompanying the SoundCloud upload. “They have inspired me, and I hope they inspire you too.”



The mix follows bandmember Murdoc’s “Dirty Santa Party” mix from December, which was announced via Instagram along with a note instructing fans to “enjoy irresponsibly.”

Gorillaz released their last full-length LP in 2010’s The Fall, and have been teasing their fifth studio album since 2014. In the Fall of 2015, band co-founder Jamie Hewlett said the album would arrive in 2016. That of course did not happen, but July 2016 the other co-founder Damon Albarn said fans should expect it “fairly soon.”

“私 Noodle❗️” tracklist:

1. Narrated by Delia Derbyshire and Evelyn Glennie

2. Mystere De Voix Bulgares (Bulgarian Women’s Choir) – Kaval Sviri

3. Anna Meredith – Nautilus

4. Lully – Slow D’s

5. Grimes – Realiti

6. Kali Uchis – Ridin Around

7. Fatima Al Qadiri – Szechuan

8. Empress Of – Woman is a Word

9. Haitus Kaiyote – Molasses

10. Laurie Anderson – O Superman

11. ABRA – Vegas

12. Mica Levi & Oliver Coates – Barok Main

13. Delia Derbyshire – Doctor Who

