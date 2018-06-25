Watch Gorillaz Perform Their New Album in Full on Boiler Room

Cartoon band Gorillaz are gearing up to release their sixth album The Now Now this Friday. Yesterday, they played the album live in full on Boiler Room Tokyo, complete with surreal cartoon visuals. The band were joined by Jaime Principle for single “Hollywood”. Watch the performance above.

Ahead of The Now Now, Gorillaz have released “Humility” and “Sorcererz“. One of them is also in jail, or something? I’m not really sure how to follow the narrative of these strange humanoid cartoons! All I do know is that The Now Now is out Friday June 29.

Videos by VICE

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.