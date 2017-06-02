Gorillaz Share a Wildly Diverse Mix of Their Influences

Everyone’s favorite virtual band Gorillaz shared a new mix of their influences today for Mixmag’s In Session series. Alongside a zany Q&A with the four-piece group—comprised of members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc—the latter supplied an hour-long session that is wildly diverse in selection, hopping from Chuck Berry to Lydia Lunch, and Aerosmith to Mr. Scruff.

When asked about the inspiration behind the mix, or even why he agreed to do it, Murdoc replied, “Mate, I can’t remember what cereal I chose from my variety pack this morning. Talk to my manager.” Listen to it below.

On June 10, Gorillaz are hosting and headlining their inaugural Demon Dayz festival at Dreamland in Margate, England, which will also include performances from Vince Staples, De La Soul, Danny Brown, Little Simz, and more.

Before that though, they’re offering fans the opportunity to appear in their next music video. As Pitchfork reports, Gorillaz’ UK label Parlophone put out a casting call which is open to UK residents age 18 and older. To enter, fans will have to send their information including name, age, and location to this email address. The contest is open until midnight BST on June 5, after which 50 winners will be randomly selected to attend the shoot at a secret location in Central London on June 8. For more details, head here.