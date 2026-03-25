Gorillaz’ The Mountain Tour: Here’s How You Can Still Score Tickets to Sold-Out Shows

Gorillaz‘ comeback is fully underway. With a recent SNL performance under their belt and new album, The Mountain, out now, it’s safe to say they’re back.

And if demand for tickets to their recently announced The Mountain Tour dates are any indication, well, they’re really back. UK and Ireland shows sold out quickly, and U.S. dates aren’t far behind.

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MADRID, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 20: The band Gorillaz during their performance at the Pulse of Gaia Festival, at the Universidad Autonoma, on September 20, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The 22-date U.S. and Canada leg of The Mountain Tour kicks off September 17 at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, before heading north for some east coast and midwest dates. Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta is among the stops, as well as Madison Square Garden.

The Mountain Tour will wrap on Halloween at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Little Simz will be in the support slot at select datez, and Deltron 3030 will be in the opening slot at all shows. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

The Mountain is available now wherever your stream or buy your music. Watch the band’s performance of “Clint Eastwood” from their recent SNL appearance below.

Gorillaz 2026 tour: How to get tickets

Tickets to Gorillaz’s The Mountain Tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

But if your local stop is sold out, you can still get Gorillaz tickets on StubHub. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. For the best experience, we recommend international fans use Viagogo.

03/20 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live [BUY TICKETS]

03/21 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live [BUY TICKETS]

03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE [BUY TICKETS]

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro [BUY TICKETS]

03/25 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena [BUY TICKETS]

03/27 – Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena [BUY TICKETS]

03/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena [BUY TICKETS]

03/29 – Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena [BUY TICKETS]

03/31 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena [BUY TICKETS]

04/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena [BUY TICKETS]

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner) [BUY TICKETS]

06/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival (Gorillaz headliner) [BUY TICKETS]

06/20 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium [BUY TICKETS]

07/04 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark Werchter [BUY TICKETS]

07/05 – Luxembourg, LU @ Luxexpo Open Air [BUY TICKETS]

07/14 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman [BUY TICKETS]

07/16 – Istanbul, TR @ Bonus Parkorman [BUY TICKETS]

07/25 – Trieste, IT @ Piazza Unità d’Italia [BUY TICKETS]

08/15 – Gothenburg, SE @ Slottsskogen Festival [BUY TICKETS]

09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/18 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/26 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/27 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*^ [BUY TICKETS]

09/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/01 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ United Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/16 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/25 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*^ [BUY TICKETS]

10/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*^ [BUY TICKETS]

* = w/ Little Simz

^ = w/ Deltron 3030