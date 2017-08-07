Gorillaz Throw a 3D Dance Party in their New Video for “Strobelite”

Gorillaz’ fifth album Humanz, released earlier this year to a great deal of PR campaign fanfare, turned out to be an eclectic mix of styles and genres, backed up by a bumper roster of featured artists. For their latest trick, the band (specifically Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, the masterminds behind the cartoon members) have zeroed in on the record’s disco element, with a new music video for “Strobelite.”

Featuring 3D versions of all the band’s members interacting with the IRL Humanz of the club (including Jehnny Beth of Savages and Vince Staples, both of whom feature on the album), the throwback style video is a fun feat of creativity, and an ode to the capabilities of CGI in 2017—kinda like Space Jam, but funky.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.