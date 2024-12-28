Got a Hangover? These Foods Can Cure It.

This one amino acid might just be the cure to your brutal hangover—and it’s found in quite a lot of foods.

During the time of year when drinking becomes a bit more encouraged (sometimes even expected), it’s nice to have a simple hangover remedy nearby. That way, you’re not dealing with your family early in the morning with a pounding headache or sick stomach.

Videos by VICE

Thankfully, it could be as simple as eating a specific breakfast to cure those pesky symptoms.

Researchers in Finland recently suggested that L-cysteine, a non-essential amino acid, can both prevent and alleviate hangovers. This makes sense, considering it’s a powerful antioxidant. However, the study does have its limitations, one of them being that it only tested males.

Hungover? Try This Powerful Amino Accid

According to the study, “L-cysteine would reduce the need of drinking the next day with no or less hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, stress, and anxiety. Altogether, these effects of L-cysteine are unique and seem to have a future in preventing or alleviating these harmful symptoms as well as reducing the risk of alcohol addiction.”

Whether the research was entirely accurate or not, many experts suggest the amino acid might, at the very least, help with liver detoxification.

Our bodies naturally produce L-cysteine, but if you’re feeling particularly hungover and want to test the theory yourself, you can consume L-cysteine-rich foods to get an added boost. Some such foods include ricotta, cottage cheese, yogurt, meat, granola, and oat flakes, among others. I mean, eating those foods (in moderation, like everything else) can’t hurt anyway.

So, maybe consider a yogurt parfait next time you’re hungover.