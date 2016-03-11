‘Goteblüd Versus Jim Bunny,’ a Comic by Ed Luce By Ed Luce March 11, 2016, 2:57pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Ed’s website, Twitter, Instagram, and buy his book on Fantagraphics. Tagged:battle zone, Comics!, ed luce, goteblud, jim bunny, professional wrestling, Vice comics, VICE US, wuvable oaf Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE ‘Bodies Like Greek Statues’: Steroids Are Everywhere 07.03.24 By Blair Wise How a 16-Year-Old Pulled Off $2.8 Million in Credit Card Fraud 06.26.24 By Sammi Caramela The Quest to Cure My Octopus Phobia 06.25.24 By Adele Luamanuvae Terrifying Photos of Train Surfers and Turbine Climbers 06.19.24 By Nick Thompson