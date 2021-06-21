VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Awww, Here Are Cute Photos of Goth Couples at Download 2021

By

Goth couples at Download Festival, 2021
Share:

Much like Glastonbury Festival and its connection with energetic ley lines, Donnington Park has a long generational history of hosting ear-deafening rock shows. At this point, it’s pretty much become a cider-soaked pilgrimage for Kerrang!-reading rock fans.

Back in the 80s, those muddied grasses up near Castle Donnington, in Leicestershire, hosted AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Metallica, as part of the Monsters of Rock festival. Most famously, they’ve consecutively hosted Download – arguably the UK’s biggest rock festival – for nearly 20 years.

Videos by VICE

While COVID-19 put a stop to the festival’s 2020 edition, they returned last weekend, hosting 10,000 punters as part of a pilot festival aimed to test whether festivals can safely operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

VICE photographer Christopher Bethell headed to the festival, photographing everything from the first (legal) mosh-pits in over a year, to the goth couples of Download, who you can see below, enjoying freedom.

ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Ash_Rob.jpg
Ash and Rob. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Bekah_Jay.jpg
Bekah and Jay. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Danielle_Sean.jpg
Sean and Danielle. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Darran_Megan.jpg
Darran and Megan. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-James_Katheryn.jpg
James and Katheryn. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Joe_Viki.jpg
Joe and Viki. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Jon_Anna.jpg
Jon and Anna. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Laima_Kevin.jpg
Kevin and Laima. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-MattandMegan.jpg
Matt and Megan. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Nikita_Laurie.jpg
Laurie and Nikita. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Si_Helen.jpg
Si and Helen. Photo: Christopher Bethell.
ChrisBethell_dl_couples-Wojtek_Kinga.jpg
Wotjek and Kinga. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

@christopherbethell

Tagged:
, , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE