Awww, Here Are Cute Photos of Goth Couples at Download 2021

Much like Glastonbury Festival and its connection with energetic ley lines, Donnington Park has a long generational history of hosting ear-deafening rock shows. At this point, it’s pretty much become a cider-soaked pilgrimage for Kerrang!-reading rock fans.

Back in the 80s, those muddied grasses up near Castle Donnington, in Leicestershire, hosted AC/DC, Iron Maiden and Metallica, as part of the Monsters of Rock festival. Most famously, they’ve consecutively hosted Download – arguably the UK’s biggest rock festival – for nearly 20 years.

While COVID-19 put a stop to the festival’s 2020 edition, they returned last weekend, hosting 10,000 punters as part of a pilot festival aimed to test whether festivals can safely operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

VICE photographer Christopher Bethell headed to the festival, photographing everything from the first (legal) mosh-pits in over a year, to the goth couples of Download, who you can see below, enjoying freedom.

Ash and Rob. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Bekah and Jay. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Sean and Danielle. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Darran and Megan. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

James and Katheryn. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Joe and Viki. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Jon and Anna. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Kevin and Laima. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Matt and Megan. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Laurie and Nikita. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Si and Helen. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

Wotjek and Kinga. Photo: Christopher Bethell.

@christopherbethell