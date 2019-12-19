Goulash and Potato Dumplings Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 3 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the goulash:

6 tablespoons|85 ml olive oil

2 pounds|915 grams boneless beef chuck, cut into ½ inch pieces

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|75 grams all-purpose flour

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 tablespoons|13 grams smoked sweet paprika

2 teaspoons|4 grams caraway seeds

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon|17 grams tomato paste

1 cup|240 ml red wine

6 cups|1500 ml beef stock

1 bay leaf

flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

for the potato dumplings:

3 russet potatoes (about 1 ½ pounds|700 grams), peeled and roughly chopped

½ cup|70 grams all-purpose flour

½ cup|120 grams sour cream

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

Directions

Make the goulash: In a large bowl, season the beef all over with salt and pepper. Add the flour and toss to coat. Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in batches, cook the beef, turning as needed, until browned all over, 3 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beef to a bowl and set aside. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil to the pan. Add the onions and cook until golden and caramelized, 6 minutes. Add the carrots and cook until soft, about 5 minutes more. Add the paprika, caraway seeds, cayenne, and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and cook until it starts to darken, about 1 minute. Pour in the wine and cook until it has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the reserved beef, the beef stock, and the bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the meat is falling apart, about 1 ½ hours. Make the dumplings: Place the potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until soft, 15 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl until cool enough to handle. Process the potatoes through a ricer (or if you don’t have a ricer, mash them) and into a large bowl. Add the flour, sour cream, salt, pepper, and eggs and mix well. Shape into 12 (2 ½ ounce) balls and place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set. Heat half of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add half of the dumplings and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining oil and dumplings. To serve, place 2 dumplings in a bowl. Ladle a few scoops of goulash over the top and garnish with the parsley.

