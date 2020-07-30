Government Hacking Crews Have a New Target: A COVID-19 Vaccine

Russia is allegedly hacking American research groups to steal information about a potential COVID-19 vaccine. China is doing the same. Presumably, U.S. spies are also keeping an eye on Chinese research facilities that are working on solving the biggest health crisis in a century.

In other words, everyone is hacking everyone with the goal of stealing key vaccine information. And that makes a lot of sense. The world is struggling with a type of crisis that no one alive has gone through, and a vaccine is the silver bullet that may get us out of it, so of course everyone wants to know how everyone else is doing developing it.

On this week’s CYBER, we go over the evidence that’s already come out about countries hacking each other over COVID, explain why that’s perhaps not a terrible thing, and speculate about what’s happening behind the scenes.