The Clubbing Industry Says It Desperately Needs Government Support to Survive

Musicians, DJs and nightclubs are urgently calling on the government for support for the nighttime industry amid coronavirus closures that could decimate the sector.

The #LetUsDance campaign, launched today by major industry bodies including the Night Time Industries Association, demands immediate financial support and protection at a time when most clubs and venues have closed due to the pandemic. It also asks that nightlife is recognised as an important part of the UK’s arts and culture industry, and to ensure it has the same access to support as theatre and live music.

Last month, the government announced a £1.57 billion support package to protect Britain’s arts sector. The government’s website states that the money will provide “museums, galleries, theatres, independent cinemas, heritage sites and music venues… with emergency grants and loans.” However, many in the nightlife industry say that it is unclear whether nightclubs, dance music events and festivals are included on this list.

#LetUsDance is supported by numerous artists and DJs, such as Caribou, Charlotte De Witte, Daniel Avery, Eats Everything, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Maya Jane Coles, Massive Attack and Thom Yorke. Industry figures including London’s “night czar” Amy Lamé and Sacha Lord, the nightlife advisor for Greater Manchester, have also put their name to the campaign, as has Trainspotting author and playwright Irvine Welsh.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, told VICE News: “An unprecedented number of industry bodies, artists, agents, managers, clubs, events , promoters and freelancers have come together to support the #LetUsDance campaign. There is some real concern that our sector will not have fair access to the £1.57 billion arts and culture funding made available by government. Our message today is to ensure government realises how important we are to the UK in terms of jobs, education and music culture.”