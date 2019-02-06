Government Workers Are Still Waiting on Payouts from the 2013 Shutdown

This most recent government shutdown left many federal employees working without pay for 34 days, leading to multiple lawsuits filed on behalf of workers trying to get damages. In a recent piece for VICE, journalist Will Greenberg explains that the lawyers in these cases expect smooth sailing. That’s because the exact same lawyers brought the exact same case after the 2013 shutdown—which lasted for 16 days—and won. On this episode of The VICE Guide To Right Now Podcast, we talk to Greenberg for more on the story.

