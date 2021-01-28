Julie Payette’s Tenure Included ‘Screaming and Public Humiliations’: Report

A workplace review of former governor general Julie Payette’s tenure reported allegations of “yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments, and public humiliations,” according to a report released Wednesday under Canada’s Access to Information Act.

The report, commissioned by the federal government last summer and carried out by Quintet Consulting Corp., comes a week after Payette resigned from her role as the Queen’s representative in Canada, a largely symbolic but nevertheless high-profile position in Canadian democracy.

An overwhelming majority of participants in the review raised concerns about the working environment under Payette, including many who described it as “toxic,” the report said.

The review team interviewed 92 people, including current and former employees from the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General and knowledgeable individuals, from October 19 to November 23. Forty-three people described the work environment as “hostile” and negative, while 26 people said it was “toxic” or “poisoned.” A handful of people described the office under Payette as a “reign of terror.”

“The reported conduct summarized in the report, if it occurred as alleged, would lead to a toxic workplace,” the review said.

The report was heavily redacted, blocking out many specifics about the allegations and their effects on employees. Participants described staff turnover “at record levels” under Payette’s mandate—17 people said they left and 13 said they took sick leave due to the working conditions. Participants said 16 people left within a half a year.

The report found that 20 people reported witnessing harassment or harassing behaviour, though only one formal harassment complaint was made to the external firm and fell out of the scope of the review.

The review also highlighted systemic issues raised by staff, including feeling like there were no internal mechanisms in place to raise complaints.

“Many employees expressed doubt that the review would bring about meaningful change,” the report said. “The fact that employees did not feel they had a place to go with their complaints made the work environment ‘really unhealthy’ to the point people felt they had to go to the media.”

The report recommended acknowledging the seriousness of the concerns raised and committing to action and protections for employees.

The review was prompted by a CBC story from July, which alleged that Payette’s behaviour had left some staffers in tears or prompted them to quit.

The CBC story alleged Payette, 57, a former astronaut, threw tantrums, called an employee’s work “shit,” and quizzed staff about the solar system as a means of being condescending to them.

The CBC article also alleged Payette’s secretary and friend, Assunta Di Lorenzo, was also a bully; Di Lorenzo also resigned last week.

In a public statement about her resignation, Payette neglected to give specifics about the allegations against her but said “we all experience things differently.”

“Everyone has a right to a healthy and safe work environment, at all times and under all circumstances,” she wrote. “It appears this was not always the case at the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. Tensions have arisen at Rideau Hall over the past few months and for that, I am sorry.”

When Payette resigned, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said all government employees have “the right to work in a safe and healthy environment.”

“Today’s announcement provides an opportunity for new leadership at Rideau Hall to address the workplace concerns raised by employees during the review,” he said.

Trudeau has been criticized for not adequately vetting Payette, who previously left the Montreal Science Centre and the Canadian Olympic Committee following allegations about mistreating employees, the CBC reports.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner will serve as interim governor general until a new person is appointed to the role.

