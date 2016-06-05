Bright Lights and Mud: The Scenes of Governors Ball 2016 Day Two

Photos by Joshua Mellin unless otherwise noted

Today’s Governors Ball has been officially cancelled. It’s a bummer, and now we have to figure out what to do with ourselves. The bright side is, we can look back at yesterday’s event as a solid day lined up with some of our favorite bands. We got to see artists like Mac Miller get the crowd super rowdy, the super talented trio of Haim, Purity Ring’s spectral and shiny set, Against Me’s Laura Jane Grace tear down the island, and of course all the cool weirdos who showed up for the festivities.

Against Me!, all following photos by Nicole Fara Silver



Lord Huron