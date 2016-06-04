Governors Ball’s Kick Off Shined Through the Overcast on Friday

Photos by Joshua Mellin
You really shouldn’t let lame weather ruin your good time. Yesterday’s edition of Governors Ball was unfortunately met with some pretty lousy overcast weather, but it didn’t come into the way of anybody’s day out on the island. It’s a good thing too because there was so much to take in, like our favorite chef, rapper, and good pal Action Bronson. We also got to see Father John Misty play his heartfelt brand of indie rock, Beck’s always classic weirdness, and The Strokes reminding all of us why they’re contemporary legends. In terms of performances you couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off a weekend packed full of all types of artists.
Beck
Big Grams
Bully
Christine and the Queens
Father John Misty
The Strokes