Governors Ball Got Canceled so We Put on VICELAND’s First-Ever Live TV Extravaganza

Last night, we did something we’d never done before: We went live on TV for a whole dang hour from our office. All weekend, we’d been broadcasting from Governors Ball in New York (the sets we saw ruled!), but yesterday the festival was canceled due to severe weather. Since we still had all the equipment and adrenaline and time on TV to fill, we decided to still put on a show. It was weird, but it was also a lot of fun. We talked about the environment and the new shows on VICELAND. We created a viral hashtag called #livepears. We brought a dog on TV.

We also enlisted a few of our pals. Day Wave, whose Governors Ball set was rained out for the day, stopped by to chat and hang out. iLoveMakonnen, Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend, and Despot decided to write a few songs on the spot. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero came to share some thoughts on the state of the world. Spike Jonze called in on FaceTime. All-star hosts Thomas Morton, Wilbert Cooper, Hailey Gates, and Zach Goldbaum filled some air. Noisey’s own Kim Taylor Bennett, Eric Sundermann, and Kyle Kramer were there, too. It was a success, maybe? It was a failure, too? Decide for yourself, and watch it below, along with the live festival updates from the first two days.

