New York City’s Best Music Festival Is Back, Baby

Do you like Kendrick Lamar and iconic Brooklyn pizza joints? Ice Spice and alcoholic lemonade? Snail Mail and giant, globe-based water features? Good news: New York’s best music festival is back this weekend, and it’s got all that and more.

This year, Governors Ball has moved to Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park, home to the Unisphere, that big old Earth statue surrounded by a ring of fountains – meaning once you’ve bought your tickets and filled both your mouth and your ears with all the good stuff at Gov Ball, you can head there and fill your brain with thoughts about the future of our planet.

But first: the music and the food.

This Friday, among many others, you’ve got Michelle, Joey Bada$$, Diplo, Haim, Lil Uzi Vert and Lizzo. Saturday: KennyHoopla. Syd, Rina Sawayama, Koffee and Lil Baby. And Sunday: PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Pusha T, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar.

Set times are below, to help you avoid any clashes.

Across the entire weekend, there’s food from New York institutions like Roberta’s and The Halal Guys; seafood from Lobster Joint and Luke’s Lobster; mouthwatering Mexican from Taqueria Diana and El Toro Rojo; sweet bits from Van Leeuwen ice cream and Fan-Fan Doughnuts, plus so much other genuinely amazing stuff I’ll leave you to salivate through on the Gov Ball website.

To kick the whole thing off, we’re throwing a Gov Ball After Dark party at Brooklyn’s Cafe Erzulie, featuring DJ sets from Angel + Dren, Eden, and Moochie. Doors are at 11PM and the tickets are free. If you’re over 21, click here to put your name on the list.