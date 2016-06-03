Tune In Right Now to Watch Governors Ball Live on LNTV

You really have to give it up for Fridays, right? You can stop worrying about how you fully fucked up that project your boss gave you, and totally decompress. To start your stress relief early, we’ve got the exclusive stream of this year’s Governors Ball from 4 PM to 9 PM EST, courtesy of our buds over at LNTV. You can catch performances from your faves playing today including Father John Misty, Jamie XX, Beck, Bloc Party, and more.

The stream shuts off 9 PM, giving you enough time to hop over to your television and watch tonight’s headliners LIVE on VICELAND. Really, what better way to wind down from a long week than catching The Strokes and Robyn from the comfort of your own couch? Best of all, we’ll be back at it tomorrow and Sunday to bring you each day’s coverage, so you don’t even need to go anywhere.

Tune in below to catch the day’s performances, and turn on VICELAND at 9PM for tonight’s headliners at Gov Ball.