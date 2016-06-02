Governors Ball Will Air Live on VICELAND and the VICE Network: Join Us, Pals

If you’re bummed that you can’t make it to this weekend’s Governors Ball on New York City’s Randall’s Island, cheer up already. We got you. For the first time, the festival will be broadcast live on Viceland, our new television network. Evening sets from The Strokes The Killers, Robyn, Miguel, Death Cab for Cutie, and Vince Staples will all be shown live and it’ll all be presented by our very own Noisey hosts. if you’re wondering where to find Viceland, click through to our helpful channel finder on the Viceland website.

As well as our evening broadcasts, we—your Noisey and Thump friends— will be live streaming between 4PM and 9PM every day on Live Nation TV, bringing you the best sets and generally being entertaining. Check out the countdown below—in that many hours, minutes and seconds, you can be transported to New York City in all its glorious technicolor.

We’ll be all up on your social media platform of choice too—follow us on Snapchat (noiseymusic), Twitter, and Facebook to keep up with the festival’s on- and off-stage happenings.