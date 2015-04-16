Grab a Free Download from HNNY’s Edit Album on Sweden’s Local Talk

Ask Mad Mats, the guy who alongside Tooli runs Swedish label Local Talk to describe the sound of HNNY, the alias of media-shy producer and DJ Johan Cederberg, and he’s quick to respond: “Refreshing. If it was a fruit I think it would be a melon.”

Cheekiness aside, fans of HNNY will agree, it’s an apt descriptor of the artist’s vibrant, carefree brand of house music. Tooli and Mats have played a significant role in helping jumpstart the unique career of HNNY, from his 2013 R&B-leaning “For The Very First Time” 12″ to his new LP, HNNY Edits, out now on Local Talk.

Alongside HNNY, the label pair have also helped spark up the careers of an array of other talented producers like Kyodai, Jonas Rathsman, Crackazat, and Luke Solomon. HNNY’s new the nine-track LP is a collection of reworked Local Talk singles on the producer spins nostalgic with tunes by Chesus and Purple Velvet.



“There were two tracks, ‘For The Very First Time’ and ‘Apricots’ that we got as demos,” Mats says about the first time he heard HNNY in 2012. “We talked about having a third release on vinyl and that’s when [HNNY] came up with the idea of including ‘Trummor.’ It didn’t sound like anything we had released before.”



Since then, HNNY has dropped other faves for house DJs, like “Tears,” establishing a sound and profile for himself even if he hasn’t said much beyond the music. This album of edits is a victory lap of sorts, but it also shows off some hidden gems from the label that helped give him a start.



As a policy, Mats and his label are protective of their artist’s identity, though he does claim that a young HNNY made a small cameo in the music video for atrocious 90s techno-country track (and perennial Bar Mitzvah party mainstay) “Cotton Eye Joe.” Supposedly HNNY appears at 1:10 but THUMP can neither confirm nor deny this allegation.



You can listen to the full album above, and can even grab a free download (below) of HNNY’s edit of Dirtytwo’s “Moody,” one of the label’s most celebrated releases.

