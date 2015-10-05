Grace Jones Claims She Doesn’t Believe In “Political Correctness”

Just in today: Grace Jones is on the cover of PAPER magazine’s October issue. The story, which features archival photography by long-time collaborator Jean-Paul Goude, sees the ever-provocative music, fashion, and club culture icon making some predictably off-beat statements on the state of the world—most notably, about so-called “political correctness” in contemporary cultural discourse. “I think [political correctness] is the worst term ever,” she tells writer Sandra Song. “I never liked it. I’m pretty radical about this politically correct bullshit, because it’s the complete opposite of freedom.” According to the author, Jones “[likens political correctness] to fascism in the sense that she believes it staunches free speech.”

The interview also sees Jones sharing some strong opinions about the internet, which she says she “unlearned a long time ago,” partly because she wasn’t a fan of not “knowing what’s real.””I just find that it’s a lot of shit to sort [through], and I don’t have time,” she tells the magazine. “So I just don’t indulge in it at all.” Jones also has some pretty choice things to say about Kanye West, which you can read in full over at PAPER right now.

