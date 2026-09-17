Grammy-Nominated 90s Singer Hospitalized in ‘Critical but Stable’ Condition

Duncan Sheik, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and composer, is currently in the hospital with an undisclosed ailment as of September 16, 2026. His family shared the news with fans on social media, but didn’t reveal any further details of his condition.

“We would like to share an update with Duncan’s fans and the public,” the Instagram post read. “Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time.”

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The statement concluded, “We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

Fans in the comments shared love and support for Sheik during this time. Many also reminisced about times they’d seen Sheik perform live, or their favorite of his works. The post had more than 500 comments wishing Sheik a speedy recovery, or just offering a supportive word.

“Listening to Phantom Moon – the best of your work IMO – in its entirety, thinking of you,” one person wrote. “Hoping and wishing for better health and peace for you and your loved ones.” Another commented, “Your music and your extraordinary voice have meant so much to me for so many years. There’s something about hearing you sing that has always made me feel like everything is going to be okay. Sending you and your family so much love and strength.”

Duncan Sheik is best known for his 1996 single “Barely Breathing”, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. In the musical theater world, however, he’s a widely beloved figure for his compositions, notably the 2006 Broadway production Spring Awakening.

His work on Spring Awakening earned him two Tony Awards in 2007 for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. In 2008, he won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album for Spring Awakening as well.

He’s written for many other musical adaptations, like American Psycho in 2013, The Secret Life of Bees in 2019, and Alice by Heart in 2012, which was adapted from Alice in Wonderland. Sheik also composed for several Shakespeare productions, including Twelfth Night and The Taming of the Shrew.

In his solo career, he released nine studio albums, with a self-titled debut in 1996. “Barely Breathing” was the debut single from that album, sending Sheik climbing the Billboard charts. The album hit No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, and “Barely Breathing” became a staple of late-90s radio. Phantom Moon released in 2001, followed by five more solo albums throughout the 2000s and 2010s. His most recent release was Claptrap in 2022.

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