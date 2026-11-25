It’s easy to wonder what happens to the smaller artists and one-hit wonders of the world. After they get their brush with success and things quiet down, what do they do after? Naturally, they’re going to chase that next hit for a long time or try and develop an audience that’ll help them pay the bills. But what happens if that never comes? Do they just go back to working regular jobs like the rest of us?

For iLoveMakonnen, he’s still quietly making music. But he also decided to leave some of that glamorous lifestyle behind and picked up a regular job stocking grocery shelves. In an interview with Variety, he detailed his decision to pick up an ordinary job. Ultimately, the decision was looking to see how people would perceive him as an everyday person. Even though it’s less flashy, it feels a lot more “useful” in a way he didn’t feel as an artist.

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““I just want to be more helpful to my community,” iLoveMakonnen told the publication. “I like to take on the other role, the other side. If everybody looks at me as if I’m some rich man, I want to see what it looks like [if I’m seen as] a peasant. I’m feeling useful as a human again. I’m not useful in music anymore.”

Makonnen was nominated for a Grammy for his big hit with Drake, “Tuesday”. Nowadays, he’s carved out a strong audience on TikTok as he shares his typical day at the grocery store.

iLoveMakonnen Admits to Not Feeling ‘uSeful’ in Music Industry Over a Decade after His Big Hit

Admittedly, there’s still a sobering quality to his relationship with stardom. He admitted that his performance Pride in Demand: Portland Queer Takeover was one of his “least-attended shows ever.”

Ultimately, that proved to be reflective of a bigger issue in iLoveMakonnen’s eyes. “I’m gay, I’m colored. I’m from America, [I’ve] got a Grammy-nominated song. It’s like, [I] fit in so many markets where a lot of people can’t go. And it’s like, ‘We still can’t book you,’” he shrugged.

It also led to a sad reflection that the LGBTQ+ community still isn’t represented properly to Makonnen. Consequently, he felt like he’d rather get in touch with the real world a little more than being a star in music.

“Being real is not awarded… I’m not gonna be able to be a star… so I’m gonna go do my real life,” iLoveMakonnen said.

Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images