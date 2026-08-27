Grammy-Nominated R&B Star Hospitalized, Forced to Cancel Shows After Being ‘Unable to Swallow’ and in ‘So Much Pain’

R&B star Kehlani has been forced to cancel two concerts after being hospitalized. The Grammy-nominated singer says she was in “so much pain” and “unable to swallow,” requiring her to seek medical attention.

“After two off days feeling completely normal, I’ve been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” Kehlani wrote in a post on Instagram. “I just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. I’m so sorry.”

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She then revealed which two dates on her current 2026 world tour would be impacted. “Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution,” she shared. “Breaks my heart to have to ever do this. I do everything I’m supposed to to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn’t guaranteed. We will pick back up in Virginia.”

Kehlani will miss shows in New Jersey and Washington D.C., but plans to make her Virginia show on Aug. 29

In response to Kehlani’s announcement, her fans have shown up in the comments to offer support. “May you be able to rest and recover your vocals. I’m sure everyone will understand,” one fan wrote.

“awwww bby we hope you feel better!!!!! when your back healthy we want to see you!! i’d throw my sports bra up on that stage for u,” another user quipped.

“Get well soon babe! So excited for the Raleigh show on Monday but totally understand that your health comes first,” a third fan wrote.

At this time, Kehlani is still planning to pick her tour back up in Richmond, Virginia on Aug. 29. See below for the remainder of her 2026 North American tour dates.

08/29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront *

08/31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

09/01 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater *

09/03 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater *

09/08 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

09/10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre *

09/11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman *

09/15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater *

09/16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre *

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater *

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

09/23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

09/24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome *

09/26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

09/27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

09/29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre *

10/03 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns