Grammy-Winning Puerto Rican Rapper Postpones Tour Due to Respiratory Infection

Reggaeton legend Don Omar has postponed three dates on his North American The Last King World Tour. The reason is a respiratory infection, which the rapper had previously been diagnosed with and that caused delays in his October concerts.

On Nov. 11, the Puerto Rican superstar shared a statement on social media, explaining that he’d briefly been better, but his health took an unfortunate turn. As a result, he was forced to postpone three concerts on his 2026 fall run, which had already faced postponement once. The affected shows are Ontario, California on Nov. 10; Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 11; and Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 13.

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Don Omar has postponed the final three shows of his 2026 tour

“It is incredibly difficult for me to have to address you again with news like this,” Omar wrote in his message to fans. “I had every hope and intention of closing out this first leg of our tour by fulfilling the three concerts we had pending in Ontario, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.”

Omar also expressed regret over disappointing fans who had made unchangeable arrangements to be at these concerts. “What hurts me the most is knowing that many of you had already rearranged your plans, your travels, and your commitments to accompany me on these new dates. I know what it means to ask them for understanding a second time, and believe me, it’s not something I take lightly.”

“I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “My wish remains to reunite with you, but today I have to accept that I need time to recover fully.”

At this time, Omar’s team is reportedly working to reschedule the shows, but no new dates have been announced. Next year, he’ll embark on the next leg of his North American tour, and those dates are available below.

02/03 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/07 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/10 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

02/11 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/21 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

02/26 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

02/28 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

03/03 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/04 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

03/06 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/07 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

03/12 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

03/14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images