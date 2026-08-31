Grammy-Winning Rapper and Kendrick Lamar Collaborator Reportedly Arrested on Assault Charges

Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Lefty Gunplay was reportedly arrested on assault charges over the weekend.

According to local news outlet KY3, the rapper—whose real name is Franklin Holladay—was booked into the Greene County, Missouri, jail on August 29, 2026. The outlet noted that jail records indicated Holladay was being held on fourth-degree assault charges. However, online court records later showed no charges against the rapper.

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Holladay, 30, had been in Springfield, MO, on Friday night for a concert. The city’s Regency Live venue was a stop on his “Did This for Me Tour”.

This was not Lefty Gunplay’s first run-in with the law

Interestingly, this was not Lefty Gunplay’s first run-in with the law over the past couple of years, and not even the first to have curiously missing details.

The California rapper—who won the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Rap Song for featuring on Kendrick Lamar’s song “TV Off”—was arrested outside Rolling Loud in 2025. Complex reports that arrest records indicated he was slapped with a felony charge of some kind, but no other details are clear.

One month before that, he was arrested in El Paso, Texas. According to reports, police officers stopped a vehicle Holladay was riding in. The stop reportedly stemmed from a seatbelt violation. However, authorities claimed to have found roughly 65 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Holladay was hit with two charges over the incident: possession of a controlled substance and bringing a prohibited item into a correctional facility. The rapper was released after posting a combined $35,000 bond.

Lefty Gunplay is, not surprisingly, Team Kendrick

Outside of his own legal issues, Holladay is an accomplished rapper with several albums under his belt. He is also, unsurprisingly, Team Kendrick Lamar in the Compton rapper’s beef with Drake.

Hot New Hip-Hop previously reported that Holladay had some strong opinions on Drake’s UMG lawsuit over the song “Not Like Us“.

Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Holladay said. “I wouldn’t do that.” He then questioned Drake’s motivations. “Why you gonna hate?” Holladay asked. “It’s all love. Why you gonna hate on the next man getting a bag ’cause he was better?”

Holladay also teased that Drake seemed to want to work with him before the lawsuit but didn’t make much effort. “He liked a couple things, he liked my songs,” the Baldwin Park lyricist said. “[Drake] never reached out the way Kendrick did. When he reached out, he was real. He made me feel comfortable. I felt comfortable with him.”

At this time, Holladay does not appear to have issued any comments on his recent arrest.

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