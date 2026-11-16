Grammy-Winning Rapper Battles 200-Pound Sea Creature for Nearly an Hour

Aside from being one-half of the legendary hip-hop duo Outkast, Big Boi is also a fisherman. Many wouldn’t expect this, but it does make sense given the rapper’s southern origins. In the past, Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Andre Patton, has shared fishing catches on social media. These fish are the typical grouper, snapper, and triggerfish, but what the rapper recently caught is his biggest catch yet.

On Saturday, November 14, 2026, Big Boi posted a catch from a deep-sea excursion in Cabo San Lucas on his Instagram. In the first video, the rapper is seen on a boat on the water. The caption read, “Bout to see what’s biting. Stay tuned”. He quickly followed up with a post of his huge catch. in the caption, along with a video of the catch, Big Boi said: “Catch of the day. Striped Marlin. 99 inches, 200LBS! Took me 50 minutes to get him in the boat!” He also added, “(Happy Heavenly Birthday Uncle ‘Tooney Fish’) Billy Ocean Strikes again.”

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Big Boi and others on the deep-sea excursion agreed that the fish must be around 200 pounds. In the video, they explain that the scale doesn’t work because it has rusted from rain. Still, no one doubts this massive catch as it towers high above Big Boi’s head as he stands next to it.

Big Boi Plans To Have Marlin Mounted

The rapper has stated that he plans to have the billfish mounted and shipped to his home city, Atlanta. He plans to donate the meat to local families in need in his home area, while the rest of the fish will be on display in his home. This catch is extraordinary, as striped marlin are among the most sought-after game fish in the Cabo San Lucas area. It’s widely regarded as one of the finest-tasting species of marlin.

Aside from his fishing excursions, Big Boi has launched his own podcast called Bloodlines *+& Basslines. Co-hosted by Big Boi and his two sons, Bamboo and Cross, the show focuses on family, music, fatherhood, and his legacy. The podcast officially launched on November 11, 2026, through iHeartMedia.

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