Grammy-Winning R&B Singer Cancels Arena Tour Due to Health Issues

Just two days before Grammy-winning R&B singer Daniel Caesar was set to start a big arena tour, the trek has been cancelled. The run, which was largely taking place in Australia with a couple of Hawaii dates, is off “due to health reasons.

“Unfortunately, the Son of Spergy Australia and Hawaii shows are cancelled until further notice, due to health reasons. Refunds will be available at your original point of purchase. Thank you all for your understanding and support,” Ceaser wrote in a post shared to his Instagram Stories thread. No further explanation was given, per Rolling Stone AU. As noted by the tour name, the run would have been in support of Ceaser’s most recent album, Son of Spergy (2025).

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Daniel Caeser has canceled his planned Australia and Hawaii shows

The now-cancelled run included two shows in Sydney—Nov. 5/6, 2026— and two shows in Melbourne on Nov. 8/9. There was also one Brisbane show scheduled for Nov. 12th, and two more shows planned in Hawaii.

Caesar has not disclosed any other details about his health. He also hasn’t confirmed whether he will reschedule the impacted shows. Notably, Ceaser has other international concerts scheduled for 2026. It’s unclear whether those shows will be affected.

The Australian tour would have been Caesar’s first-ever headline arena tour of the country. He previously played shows Down Under in 2023, including performances at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, and the Sydney Opera House Forecourt.

“Son of Spergy” is Daniel Caesar’s most recent album, a follow-up to 2023’s “Never Enough”

Daniel Caesar’s 2025 album, Son of Spergy, is the follow-up to his 2023 record, Never Enough. Around the time the previous album was released, Caesar spoke with Office Magazine and shared where the title came from.

“I think I was on a boat in Saint-Tropez at the time, doing mushrooms, and I was complaining about something; I don’t know. I said, ‘It’s never enough for this person or these people.’ I can’t remember what it was. But a boat floated by, and it was called Never Enough.”

“Then we started talking with the people on the boat,” the Canadian singer continued. “And they said they were from North York, which is basically Toronto. It’s down the street from me, part of the GTA area, so that was just this full-circle moment.”

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