Grammy-Winning R&B Star Reveals Whether Jay-Z Has Invited Him to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show

John Legend and Jay-Z have a close relationship, with Legend even claiming he’s “part of the family”. That’s the Roc Nation family, Jay-Z’s entertainment company that he founded in 2008. In April 2026, John Legend officially signed with Roc Nation, departing from his longtime manager.

Over the years, Legend and Jay-Z have frequently collaborated. Legend contributed uncredited piano work and vocals to Jay-Z’s work before launching his own solo career. In 2006, Legend was featured on Jay-Z’s track “Do U Wanna Ride” from his Kingdom Come album. Also, DJ Khaled included both Jay-Z and John Legend on his track “God Did”, released in 2022.

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Aside from these collaborations, John Legend has joined Jay-Z on stage. The most recent on-stage collaboration occurred on October 23, 2026, at Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. In a recent announcement, Jay-Z will be performing at the Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show on February 14, 2027. Despite appearing on stage together recently, John Legend has indicated that he doesn’t expect to appear on stage at the Super Bowl.

Will John Legend Join Jay-Z On Stage at the Super Bowl?

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand, posted on October 28, 2026, John Legend explained that he’s yet to receive a phone call for the performance, but doesn’t expect one. “I’m managed by Roc Nation, full disclosure. So, you know, I’m part of the family, and obviously just got a chance to play at SoFi with him. We sang ‘God Did’, me, him, and DJ Khaled. That was incredible, playing that at SoFi. We closed the show with it, and it was an epic moment.”

John Legend went on to praise Jay-Z, stating, “It’s always special when I get to rock with Jay-Z. He really is the GOAT, as far as I’m concerned. I’ve been part of multiple albums of his, multiple songs of his; I’m just honored I get to rock with him.” Then, Jasmine Brand quickly adds, “That’s right, see you at the Super Bowl,” as John Legend laughs off the statement.

As Brand is seemingly wrapping up the interview, Legend interrupts to say, “I will say, I want people to stop focusing on who he’s going to bring out. His catalog and his artistry as a solo artist is plenty for, like, an eleven-minute show. I wouldn’t be mad if he said, ‘I’m bringin’ no guest out.’ That’s how I feel about it.”

Brand quickly agrees, saying, “I wouldn’t be mad either. But if we get Jay-Z and friends, we’re not mad. If that piano drops out of the sky with John Legend on one, Alicia Keys on the other. woo!” The two laugh as Legend adds, “I’m not mad at that either.”

Photo by Steph Chambers – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images