Grammy-Winning Rock Band From Kentucky College Town Playing NFL Halftime Show

Grammy-winning alt-rock band Cage the Elephant has been announced as NFL Halftime Show performers.

The NFL has announced that the Bowling Green, Kentucky-born band will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL Munich Game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. That game kicks off on Sunday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m. CET (9:30 a.m. ET) at the FC Bayern Munich Arena.

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Cage the Elephant will headline the halftime show in an NFL match between the Patriots and the Lions

“We have played a lot of shows in Germany over the years, and the crowds here have always given us everything they have,” said Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz. “Playing a halftime show is a completely different animal. You get one shot in front of a stadium and a global audience, and you have to make every second count. We are going to bring the same energy we bring to our own shows, and we cannot wait.”

Tim Tubito—the NFL’s senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment—also issued a statement. “Munich has given us some of the most memorable atmospheres of any international game we have staged,” he said. “And we wanted a halftime act that could meet a crowd like that head-on.”

“Cage The Elephant are one of the great live rock bands working today,” Tubito continued. “Germany has a deep rock tradition and a football crowd that sings from start to finish.” He then added, “We look forward to collaborating with the band on a performance that captures the energy that matches the moment.”

Cage The Elephant joins several previously announced international halftime performers, including the Jonas Brothers at the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game on Thursday, September 10 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin will perform at the 2026 NFL Rio Game on Sunday, September 27 at Maracanã Stadium.

Ayra Starr takes the stage at the 2026 NFL London Game on Sunday, October 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Finally, The Warning will showcase at the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game on Sunday, November 22 at Estadio Banorte.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio