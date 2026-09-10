Grammy-Winning Singer Returns to Stage With ‘Something to Prove’ After Collapsing at Ryman Auditorium

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Ray LaMontagne collapsed onstage during a concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 5, 2026. Consequence reports that early in his set, LaMontagne had to stop twice during his Tennessee tour stop. He apparently lost his place two times while performing the song “Hannah”. The singer subsequently apologized to the crowd and then moved on.

Later, he took a break, leaving the stage before returning. In fan-shot footage from the Ryman show, LaMontagne is seen sinking to the stage while performing his song “Jolene”. Some people moved in quickly to help him, taking the singer off stage, effectively ending the show early.

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Concertgoers reportedly described the Ryman as being unusually hot the night of Ray LaMontagne’s concert

Following the concert, LaMontagne’s reps shared an update on his Instagram Story. “Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” they wrote. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat-related dehydration. He is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

The statement went on to say that LaMontagne “is looking forward to being onstage in Louisville tomorrow night.”

The singer first embarked on his “Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour” in 2025, but some of the dates have continued into 2026. At this time, there are no new posts on his Instagram page, but there’s no indication that the remainder of his “Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour” will be impacted. In fact, some fans say he was better than ever following the incident.

Fans at the Next Tour Stop Said LaMontagne had ‘something to prove’

Fans were rightfully worried that Ray LaMontagne might not make his next tour dates after his on-stage collapse, especially the Louisville, Kentucky, performance scheduled for the next night. However, fans on a LaMontagne subreddit said not only was the singer-songwriter in good condition in Kentucky. He was better than ever.

“He sounded absolutely amazing…almost like he had something to prove,” one fan wrote. “I’ve seen him a lot. This one was one of if not the best I’ve ever heard him.”

Another added, “It was my first time seeing him. From the moment he opened his mouth, I was captivated.”

September 9, 2026: F.M. Kirby Center – Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 11, 2026: Freeman Arts Pavilion – Selbyville, DE

September 12, 2026: The Met – Philadelphia, PA

September 13, 2026: Wolf Trap Filene Center – Vienna, VA

September 25, 2026: Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

September 26, 2026: Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

September 28 & 29, 2026: Portland, ME – State Theatre

October 1, 2026: New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

October 2, 2026: New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

October 3, 2026: New York, NY at Beacon Theatre

Ray LaMontagne released Trouble, his debut album, in September 2004. The record was buoyed by its platinum-selling title track, which remains his biggest single to this day.

Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images