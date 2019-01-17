Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone, and More to Perform at This Year’s Grammys

It’s been a big week in Grammy news. Earlier this week, the Recording Academy revealed their new host: Alicia Keys (Sorry, James Corden.) and now, the lineup for the performances for music’s biggest night is in. Cardi B, a five-time nominee this year, will be gracing this year’s stage. Album of the Year contenders Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, and Post Malone are also set to perform. But, you can also look forward to Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, and Shawn Mendes finding their way through the night’s broadcast. According to the Recording Academy, this announcement is only the first group of performers. After diversifying the nominations and swapping out Corden as their host, we’re sure they have some other tricks up their sleeves.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.