Gran Turismo 7 is Adding 12 Cars in Upcoming Major Updates

Racing fans can buckle up for two exciting Gran Turismo 7 updates that are arriving before 2026 is over.

Gran Turismo 7 Spec IV Content Details Revealed

It’s been a few years since Gran Turismo 7 released for PS4 and PS5 back in March of 2022, but the racing sim is still going strong and bringing plenty of new content to fans of the series.

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Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the franchise and to help celebrate, Gran Turismo 7 is releasing the free Spec IV major update.

The Spec IV update is broken into two parts. The first content arrives in October and the second batch of content will drop in December 2026.

Here is a breakdown of what racing fans can expect from each half of the Spec IV update:

October

A new circuit, ‘Sportsland SUGO’;

Six new cars;

A new ‘Spec IV’ opening cinematic;

Vintage: a section featuring cars not available to purchase as new;

Car Concierge: a service for ordering Used and Legend cars;

Experience: a mode featuring brand-specific driving challenges;

Car Viewer: a feature that lets you admire the cars in your garage;

Collector Level cap increase.

December

A new circuit, ‘Autumn Ring’;

Six new cars;

Family: a new mode to be enjoyed by the whole family, from kids to adults;

Shuffle Race: a luck-based race with randomly selected cars;

Online Drift Trial: a new mode where players can test their drifting skills against others worldwide;

The next evolution of Gran Turismo Sophy;

New difficulty level in Power Pack for advanced players.

These updates will bring a variety of new content and features to enrich the experience, including two new circuits, 12 distinctive new cars, a ‘Family’ mode that families can enjoy together, and more.

The new family-friendly mode has been specially designed so that also kids and beginners can enjoy GT, while also offering something fun for those who have already spent time in Gran Turismo 7. It should be interesting to see if this mode helps bring in some fresh fans.

The two new circuits include:

Sportsland SUGO , Japan’s foremost technical circuit known for its dramatic elevation changes.

, Japan’s foremost technical circuit known for its dramatic elevation changes. Autumn Ring, a circuit that will be instantly recognisable to long-time Gran Turismo fans. The circuit will feature a new, greatly expanded layout in addition to the familiar original layout.

Players can expect more details about the Spec IV release to arrive soon. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Gran Turismo 7 news and updates.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PS4 and PS5.