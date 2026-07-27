Grand Theft Auto 6: Rockstar Confirms Surprising Difference Between Xbox and PS5 Codes

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders have been live for a few weeks now and Rockstar Games just shared an update explaining more details about how region restrictions differ between the PS5 and Xbox versions of the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Xbox Game Redemption Codes Are Not Region-Locked

Screenshot: Sony

Grand Theft Auto 6 is well-positioned to be one of the biggest video game launches of all-time and tons of shoppers have already been pre-ordering the title for their console of choice. With so many digital codes being purchased, Rockstar Games has added some additional details to the support page to explain exactly how region locking works for the title.

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The digital download code for Grand Theft Auto 6 works differently depending on the platform and country of purchase. It is recommended that you buy and play from a retailer that is in the country of your platform account to avoid potential activation problems.

Here is a breakdown of the different in region-locked restrictions for each console from the official Rockstar Support post:

PlayStation: Codes purchased in the following regions are to only be used by users holding an account for PlayStation registered to a specific set of countries as follows:

Brazil: Brazil

LATAM: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay

North America: Canada, United States

Korea: South Korea

Japan: Japan Product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (November 19, 2026) due to regional regulations.

United Kingdom: United Kingdom

Saudi Arabia & UAE: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Rest of Asia: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

Rest of EMEA and Asia: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine

Xbox: Codes purchased are not region-locked.

It seems like the region-lock restrictions are much more lenient for Xbox console owners, but it would still be wise to buy and play from a retailer that is in the country of your platform account, just in case. PlayStation owners will definitely need to be a bit more careful though.

Be sure to check back for lots more news and updates as the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date approaches.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on November 19, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.