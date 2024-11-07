‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Seems to Be on Track for a Fall 2025 Release

Aw, [REDACTED], here we go again! Grand Theft Auto 6, in the series’ long-standing tradition, is shaping up to be the biggest game of the year! Which year? Apparently, 2025! Per PC Gamer, publisher Take-Two recently published its financial results from the second quarter of 2025’s fiscal year. Within all the corporate jargon rose an interesting little detail about one Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two Chairman and CEO, Strauss Zelnick, told investors when GTA6 was likely to release. “We have one of the strongest portfolios of owned intellectual property in our industry. With many exciting new titles coming in Fiscal 2026—including Grand Theft Auto 6 in the fall, Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country—we expect to create long-term value for our shareholders,” Zelnick emphasized.

Sure, it’s no “official” confirmation. But, it was stated in a room where the money’s expected to be flowing and fruitful. That’s as official as it gets! You already know Rockstar will be hard at work, fine-tuning, making sure Grand Theft Auto 6 is the talk of the gaming town! The game has been prematurely situated as “the savior of the games industry.” So, time will tell if Rockstar will clear that lofty bar (they will).

‘grand theft auto 6’ is (theoretically) less than a year away

“Sales of Grand Theft Auto 5 outperformed our expectations and to date the title has sold over 205 million units worldwide,” Zelnick continued. “Grand Theft Auto Online has also exceeded our plans, driven by sustained engagement … momentum also continued within GTA+ as Rockstar grew its membership by 35% over the last year.”

Basically, the rest is just telling shareholders and investors how cool the franchise is. But, if you were behind a cash cow like GTA, you’d probably be quick to brag about it, too! …Also, while I still have you, did you know the subreddit for GTA6 keeps banging on about a “moon theory” regarding the game’s official release date? Please take a look at this beautiful insanity.

“When people bring the theory #2 up, they act like theory #1 always predicted December 1st all along. But that simply isn’t true. There were many dates floating around at the time like October 2nd and November 1st (as seen in image 1 & 2). Because of this, theory #2 could also for December, or literally any month after with a late waning gibbous (unlikely).” There’s a fun snippet from the post, in case you need extra motivation to hop down this GTA Reddit rabbit hole!