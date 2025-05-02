‘GTA 6’ Has Been Delayed to 2026, So Everyone Can Relax This Year

The late-year panic to either get your games in or move around is now no longer necessary. Rockstar has confirmed on their website that the highly anticipated GTA 6 will be delayed to May 26, 2026. And everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

‘GTA 6’s delay is good for everyone, actually

First things first, we actually got a GTA 6 release date. For a while now, we’ve been operating on this unknown fall date. So, it’s great to get an actual date. But also, it’s WILD they dropped it so casually as if we had an original date in the first place. I mean, look at this statement:

“Hi everyone,

GTA 6 will now release on May 26, 2026.

We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and GTA 6 is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

Sincerely,

Rockstar Games“

the long wait for greatness

I mean, they dropped that GTA 6 trailer a year and a half ago, and that’s really all we’ve had to go off of for this whole time. Nothing else. And it’s not like Rockstar isn’t known for insane quality. They aren’t really ones for launching with a bugged-out game. So, a delay isn’t surprising. It’s just shocking that they threw a casual date announcement out like this. But I guess it speaks to the level of confidence they have in this final stretch that they could do it. One thing is for sure: I’d expect to see a number of fall release date changes or announcements to take advantage of that void. This will still be an amazing fall for games. So, maybe y’all can even start playing some of those indie games we talk about?