Grand Theft Auto VI Original Score: Release Date, Pre-Orders and Prices

Rockstar Games has revealed new details about the Grand Theft Auto VI original score created by Justice. Here is when the GTA 6 score releases, how to pre-order a physical copy, and where to listen to the new single “Pusher.”

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, GamesRadar, Edge Magazine

The Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score release date is Friday, December 11, 2026. Yes, that means players will have to wait just over three weeks after GTA 6’s launch to listen to the full score created by Justice. Rough Trade also lists December 11 as the release date for its physical editions.

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However, we now have new details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI score ahead of its December launch. According to its Apple Music listing page, The GTA 6 score will feature 50 tracks. So far, only two songs have been revealed: “Flower In A Hurricane” and “Pusher.”

The new GTA 6 single “Pusher” is available today, October 29, and features Justice and French DJ Gesaffelstein. Fans wanting a physical copy of the score can also pre-order vinyl and CD editions, which we’ll break down below.

How to Pre-Order the GTA 6 Original Score

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Rough Trade

Physical copies of Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score are available to pre-order through Rough Trade, including Crystal Clear vinyl, black vinyl, and CD editions. The retailer currently lists dispatch around its December 11 release date.

Here are the available editions and their US prices:

3LP Crystal Clear Vinyl: $59.99

$59.99 3LP Black Vinyl: $54.99

$54.99 2CD: $21.99

The Crystal Clear GTA 6 score vinyl is listed as an indie exclusive, meaning this edition is sold through independent record stores. Rough Trade also notes that the color and finish may vary slightly between copies. So, fans who want this particular version may want to get their pre-orders in ahead of launch.

How to Listen to New GTA 6 Single “Pusher” Now

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The new GTA 6 single “Pusher” was released on October 29 and can be streamed right now. The Justice and Gesaffelstein collaboration is available on Apple Music and Spotify, giving fans another preview of the upcoming original score.

For your convenience, we have embedded the song below, courtesy of the Justice YouTube account:

Play video

While December is still a little way off, “Pusher” gives us something new to listen to while we wait for GTA 6. If you’ve had “Flower In A Hurricane” on repeat since the launch trailer, you now have another track to add to your playlist ahead of the full score’s release.