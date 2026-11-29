For the first time ever, a video game soundtrack will peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Not only that, but Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will debut at No. 1, setting the bar high for future soundtrack releases. This comes as no surprise, as the game continues to break records across the grid. Ahead of its release on November 19, 2026, GTA VI was the most highly anticipated video game release ever. In its first week, the game sold over 50 million copies. It generated roughly $3.79 billion in its first day of retail sales.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album was released on November 20, 2026, the day after the game was released. Ahead of the soundtrack’s release, a string of singles was released promoting the game and its soundtrack. On September 17, five singles were released in advance. Among these, “Rhyno” by Travis Scott peaked at No. 19 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Another single was “Last Thing You Need” by Morgan Wallen.

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On October 8, two more singles were released in advance. These include “Suzuki” by Fuerza Regida, peaking at No. 3 on the US Hot Latin Songs chart. This second single, “Don’t Chart”, landed at No. 10 on the US Rhythmic Airplay chart and No. 24 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

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Justice Provided the Video Game’s Score

The French electronic duo, Justice, handled the game’s score that plays throughout the game. Justice also collaborated with SZA, Tame Impala, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on “Flowers In A Hurricane”. Released on October 15, the single is the highest-charting song from the game so far. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, No. 2 on the US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, and No. 45 on the Billboard Hot 100. On that same day, “Blood In Your Eyes” by Tove Lo was also released, peaking at No. 9 on the US Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart.

“Starting From Zero” by Justice features legendary yacht rock singer Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers. The song not only plays during the historic game’s opening sequence but is also featured as the first track on the soundtrack. The main soundtrack contains 34 tracks, while the deluxe edition adds 23 more songs.

The star-studded soundtrack features other artists such as Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Jhayco, Gunna, Kodak Black, Don Toliver, Jennie, Zara Larsson, Camila Cabello, Lana Del Rey, Keith Richards, and many more. Overall, the game contains over 700 songs.

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