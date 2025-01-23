‘Grandma, No!’ Is the Unhinged Physics-Based Chaos I’m Craving

Grandma, No! is a game that, of course, I learned about through Shaun. He sent me a trailer for it, and immediately, it reached into my soul. VICE Games is a team that subsists on pure, unadulterated chaos. And when I show you this physics-based nirvana of a playground, you’ll understand exactly why I’m so excited. Sometimes, the perfect game falls into your lap and reminds you why you fell in love with this crazy medium to begin with.

Play video

“Players will embody the role of a grandma babysitting their grandkid all while trying to survive her day without burning the house down. Explore Grandma’s garden, backyard, kitchen, living room, and more to embrace the unexpected and chaotic nature of each instance. Grandma, No! is coming to PC soon,” the video’s description states.

The game’s Steam page goes on to further explain what players can expect. “What happens when Grandma gets stuck babysitting her grandkid out of the blue? Pure, unfiltered chaos, that’s what! Grandma, No! is a physics-based, laugh-out-loud adventure where you step into the worn-out slippers of a grandma in way over her head. She’s just trying to survive her day without burning the house down—or maybe she’ll embrace the mayhem. Who’s keeping score?”

Screenshot: Super Rare Originals

‘grandma, no!’ will bring the chaos and laughs in equal measure

“Forget ordinary chores—these ‘simple’ tasks go off the rails fast. Taking out the trash may lead you somewhere unexpected, and cooking dinner could end up with more fire than flavour. Just when things start to calm down, BOOM — something weirder crashes the party. Each challenge is wilder than the last, but hey, at least you can unlock ridiculous new outfits for Grandma along the way. Because if she’s fumbling headfirst into mayhem, she’s gonna do it with style.”

One last thing before y’all leave: I know we have a winner on our hands because of what WALLRIDE posted on their X account to hype Grandma, No! up. What you’re about to see is nothing short of marketing bliss. Just know that Grandma is up to no good. Now, I present to you: Art.