Grandson’s “Things Change” Dares to Be Rap-Metal and It’s Actually Pretty Good

There’s been genre-blurring fusions happening this entire decade, but the intersection of rap and hard rock has remained a no man’s land. Yet, Toronto’s Grandson has dared to leap headfirst into potential Kid Rock comparisons with his debut single “Things Change.” Sludgy, drop-D blues guitar riffs and ticking hi-hats co-exist here. The combo may provoke an initial gag reflex in some listeners, but Grandson’s impassioned vocal performance and the all-in gutsiness of the beat can’t be denied.

“‘Things Change’ details a more self-destructive time in my life in Montreal, coming to terms with being the one in the relationship that had a harder time letting go,” explains Grandson. “I really wanted to paint as realistic a picture as I could on young love and letting our vices cloud our judgement. There are so many stories told where one person is inherently ‘good’ and the other ‘bad’ when in reality the line between who was right and wrong in any situation is much more nuanced, complicated and subjective.” Listen to “Things Change” below and… uh… \m/?

