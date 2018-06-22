Granting Mass Pardons for Weed Possession Won’t Be Easy

Now that Canada has passed its law to legalize recreational cannabis, the government is facing renewed pressure to swiftly expunge the criminal records of everyone convicted of cannabis offences that will no longer be a crime under legalization. But even if the government does pursue it, it will likely be a complicated and tedious process. It even admits there is currently no legislative authority that allows it to grant any mass pardon at all.

The Liberals have said they won’t touch the pardons issue until after legalization takes effect on October 17. The existing criminalization of cannabis for any non-medical purpose stands until then, and people will continue to be charged.

Former Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair, now the Parliamentary Secretary to the Justice Minister who oversaw the Liberals’ legal cannabis law, once again threw cold water on the idea that pardons would be happening soon. “Any discussion of those records can’t take place until that process is complete,” Blair told reporters on Wednesday, the day after the law passed.

A spokesperson for the Public Safety department told VICE News on Friday that no mass pardon has ever been granted in Canada, nor would it be possible “as there is no legislative authority allowing” for it. “As the legislative framework moves forward, the Government intends to also consider options about what can be done to make things fairer for Canadians who have been previously convicted for minor possession offences,” the spokesperson said.

