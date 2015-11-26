Graphic Designer Creates Football Kits for Pixar Characters

Okay, maybe this has gone far enough now. We’ve had national football kits reimagined with fashion brands from their respective countries, which was great. We’ve had football kits for NBA teams, which was kind of interesting. And now, our world having gone fully mad, we have graphic designer Martin Turner’s football kits for Pixar characters. Which is…

“Imagine a World where Pixar is a Football League!” Martin says to introduce the project. He has clearly taken his own advice, because there are kits for a pair of Toy Story legends: genderless space robot Buzz Lightyear, and Woody the needy cowboy with abandonment issues.

That’s not all. You can also see football kits for Finding Nemo’s eponymous hero: Nemo, the clownfish who can’t follow basic instructions and thus gets lost. He’s joined by Dory, another Finding Nero star, whose kit is quite disturbingly sponsored by Bob’s Fish Market.

The kit designs are very good, of course. We’re just struggling to get to grips with the inspiration. You can check all four out below.

