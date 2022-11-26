Great Jones’ Aesthetically Pleasing Cookware Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

If there was a cookware line whose metaphorical high school yearbook superlative would be “most likely to appear in a Wes Anderson movie,” it would probably be Great Jones. Bright colors, sleek designs, economic use of space, and a bold stylistic flair sets Great Jones apart as one of the most fun brands in the game right now. It also helps that Great Jones’ high-quality, artisan workhorses make it one of the most dependable brands in the business. Its Black Friday sale, which runs through the end of Cyber Monday (November 28), sees pots, pans, skillets, and more up to 50% off, meaning that you can add some real *pizzazz* to your kitchen—or those of your homies—this holiday season.

Trying to go Dutch this winter? The Dutch Baby 3.5-quart cast iron Dutch oven is nearly half off. Or if, like me, you’re planning to survive on humongous vats of chili and gumbo all winter, you might want the larger 6.75-quart version—The Dutchess—which is $50 off right now.

Great Jones’ totally gorgeous King Sear, a 12-inch cast iron skillet that looks like it should be in the kitchen portion of Steve Zissou’s boat, is nearly half off, coming in at a cool $65—a nice price for premium cast iron. But if a nonstick fry pan is more up your alley, the Large Fry is a similar $60.

For the baker in your life, the Little Hottie baking dish and the Holy Sheet Rainbow sheet pan set are everything they’ll need to finish the quest they (probably) started in 2020 to become a great baker. Honestly, getting these as gifts for someone is just an investment in your own future cinnamon roll and sheet-pan ‘za consumption, so spare no expense.

Want to give someone you know (likely a single dude, but it could be anybody) the gift of emancipation from mixing everything in boring, dull silver mixing bowls? The Stir Crazy set is the retro combo pack they need.

This year, maybe don’t only splurge on coffee subscriptions and air fryers; instead, bequeath your food-loving fam (and yourself) some kitchenware straight off The Darjeeling Limited (sorry, had to do one more for symmetry). It’s 2022, and we all deserve everything in our kitchens to be beautiful.

